PM Shehbaz hopeful to reach agreement with IMF in June

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed hope that Pakistan would reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in June to secure the remaining loan, as his government had sincerely met all the conditions.

Speaking at a ceremony at Sabzazar Sports Complex, he stated that he had recently had a lengthy conversation with the IMF chief, who assured him that the government would fulfil the loan conditions and provide the necessary budget information.

He highlighted the resilience of the Pakistani nation and its ability to overcome upcoming economic challenges, even in the event of further delays in the IMF program.

Despite the economic difficulties, the federal government managed to raise employee salaries by 30% to 35%, increase pensions by 17%, and raise the minimum wage from Rs25,000 to Rs32,000.

The government recognised the economic hardships faced by the poor, he added.

Significant funds were allocated to the agriculture and information technology sectors in the federal budget presented by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The budget aimed to provide relief to the common man and create employment opportunities.

PM Shehbaz said he assumed office in April 2022 amidst challenging economic conditions.

He mentioned that the previous government under Imran Niazi had broken the agreement with the IMF, which led to rising commodity and oil prices in the international market. The government had to allocate substantial funds for relief and rehabilitation efforts following natural disasters.

To overcome economic challenges, the government sought assistance from friendly countries.

Shehbaz Sharif criticised Imran Niazi’s government for neglecting to purchase gas at low prices during the COVID pandemic. He claimed that Niazi wasted time targeting opposition leaders rather than working for the people.

He expressed his concern about the imprisonment of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and claimed that the opposition was being marginalised.

According to Shehbaz, political stability is essential for economic stability, and he pledged to lead Pakistan towards greater progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He condemned the incidents of May 9, describing them as acts of hostility against the nation.

He mentioned attacks on military installations and the burning of Jinnah House, allegedly incited by Imran Niazi. Shehbaz emphasised that the law would be upheld, and those responsible for the May 9 incident would be punished.

However, he assured that the innocent would be treated fairly and justly.

The premier said that as the servant of Punjab province in 2017, he initiated a plan to establish 14 state-of-the-art sports complexes.

However, he claimed that Imran Niazi’s government halted the project after the alleged rigged elections of 2018.

The proposed sports complexes included swimming pools, gymnasiums, and badminton and squash courts.

PM Shehbaz recalled that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) was imprisoned for initiating significant public welfare projects, such as clean drinking water initiatives and solid waste management in cities.

During the four years of the previous government, development projects, including those worth billions of rupees under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), were halted.

He credited the Nawaz Sharif-led government for eliminating power outages, constructing a network of roads across Pakistan, and undertaking monumental development projects.

The prime minister inaugurated the first of the 14 sports complexes, which will benefit talented youth free of charge.

The sports complex includes separate facilities for boys and girls, with 50% of the membership being free, while the remaining members would be charged to cover operational costs.