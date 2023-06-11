Pakistan go down 3-0 against Mauritius in opening match of 4-nations Cup

Pakistan Football team got off to a disappointing start in the four-nation Football in Mauritius as they lost 3-0 to hosts in the opening match.

Pakistan team’s fan were eager to see Grimsby Town star player Otis Khan also started for Green shirts, along with some other Pakistan-origin players, who play for foreign clubs.

But they could not score a goal in the first half, nor they conceded any goal.

In the second half, host team Mauritius’ Jeremy Robert opened the scoring and gave his side the lead.

Eleven minutes later Ashley Nazira of Mauritius doubled his team’s lead and added another goal.

Pakistani defenders looked clueless as they conceded another goal, as Moosa Khan scored an own goal.

Pakistan will play next match against Kenya on 14 June whereas their third match will be against Djibouti on 17 June.