Ranbir Kapoor unleashes action-packed teaser for upcoming film ‘Animal’

Animal, the highly anticipated film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, boasts an impressive star cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release in theaters on August 11.

The pre-teaser of Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, was unveiled on Sunday, leaving audiences in awe. The 50-second video offered a glimpse of Ranbir in action, showcasing his intensity and power. In the teaser, Ranbir wields an axe and engages in a fierce battle, dispatching a number of opponents.

The teaser begins with several individuals clad in identical attire—white shirts, black waistcoats, ties, and masks—holding axes. Ranbir seizes a fire axe, initiating an intense fight sequence against this group. With every swing of his axe, he takes down numerous adversaries, while some manage to escape.

In the pre-teaser of Animal, Ranbir sports long hair and bears scars on his face, adding to the character’s mystique. He dons a white kurta, dhoti, and sneakers in the clip, showcasing a unique style. The actor deliberately reveals only a partial side of his face, maintaining an air of intrigue. For a fleeting moment, he gazes into the camera with a stern expression.

Taran Adarsh, a renowned film trade analyst, took to Twitter to share the teaser with his followers. He succinctly expressed his reaction, stating, “Ranbir Kapoor: Animal pre-teaser is here… A storm is coming… And #RanbirKapoor’s look is 🔥.” He also provided a glimpse into the world created by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and revealed that Animal would release on August 11, 2023, during the Independence Day weekend. The film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Fans flooded social media platforms with their excitement and positive feedback. One user described the pre-teaser as intriguing and solid, while another expressed joy at seeing Ranbir in a full-fledged action film. Many users commented on the high-octane action and eagerly awaited the release of Animal.

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the film’s leading stars, took to Instagram to share the pre-teaser with her followers, exclaiming, “Are you ready? We are just getting started! #2MonthsToAnimal #Animal in cinemas on 11th August!”

Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features a stellar cast and promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience. However, it will face a significant box office clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG-2. The earlier released first look poster depicted Ranbir holding an axe under his arm, bloodstains on his shoulder, and lighting a cigarette, setting the tone for the film’s intense atmosphere.