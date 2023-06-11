IPP chief Jahangir Khan Tareen leaves for London: sources

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Tareen has reportedly departed for London, just days after launching the party, according to sources.

It is said that Tareen has travelled to the British capital for a two-week stay to undergo a medical check-up.

The official launch of the IPP took place on June 8, with several notable figures who had defected from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in attendance.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, Fawad Chaudhary, and Nauman Ahmad Langrial were among those present at the press conference.

During the announcement, Tareen emphasised that the primary goal of the new political party is to work towards the development of Pakistan.

He expressed his disappointment in the PTI, stating that despite their efforts to bring about reforms, the party failed to deliver on its manifesto, leading to public disillusionment.

Tareen stressed the importance of strong leadership to unite society and address the economic and political challenges the country faces. He expressed confidence that more individuals would join the IPP in the coming days, and the party would strive to meet the expectations of the Pakistani people.

Since the events of May 9, when Tareen became actively involved in the formation of his new party, he held meetings with senior politicians to devise a future strategy.

It is worth mentioning that Tareen previously held the position of secretary-general within the PTI but was subsequently disqualified from politics in 2017 by the Supreme Court (SC) on grounds of dishonesty, following a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).