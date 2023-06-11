First Russian oil ship docks at Karachi port

In a significant development for Pakistan’s energy sector, a Russian oil tanker has arrived at the Karachi port, bearing a substantial cargo of crude oil.

The vessel has successfully anchored at berth OP2.

The Russian ship’s arrival has brought a cargo of 45,142 metric tons of crude oil.

In May, in a momentous stride for regional geopolitics, Pakistan and Russia successfully established a naval link with the arrival of a Pakistani vessel, laden with 26,000 tonnes of goods, at the port city of St. Petersburg.

The arrival of the Pakistani ship in St. Petersburg marked the commencement of regular trade and maritime activities between both countries.