ACE teams raid house of Imran Khan’s sister

A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Sunday carried out raids to arrest Uzma Khan - sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-prime minister Imran Khan - and her spouse, Ahad Majeed.

Raids were conducted at their residences in Lahore and Leh, but the couple remained elusive. They are charged with allegations of fraudulent land acquisition.

ACE Spokesperson Abdul Wahid said the investigation against the suspects centres around the suspected fraudulent purchase of land worth billions of rupees.

He alleged that Uzma Khan, in collaboration with her husband, stands accused of illegally acquiring 5,261 kanals of land in Leh through forgery and deceit and bought it for only Rs130 million while its real value stands at billions of rupees.

The spokesperson said the land was purchased when the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced the Greater Thal Kanal project which aimed to irrigate barren lands.

He claimed that Imran Khan’s sister purportedly possessed prior knowledge of the project.

The spokesperson added that the couple resorted to forceful acquisition of the land from rightful owners, subsequently transferring the properties under their own names.

Fabricated applications and deceitful transactions enabled the illegal occupation of the fraudulently obtained land, he added.

He said that the aggrieved landowners have lodged complaints with the local police station.

The ACE has vowed to investigate the involvement of other individuals, including officers and officials, linked to the fraudulent scheme.