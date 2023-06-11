Anil Kapoor’s heartfelt birthday note to daughter Sonam Kapoor leaves fans emotional

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share his deep emotions and longing for his daughter Sonam Kapoor on her 38th birthday.

Sonam, currently in London with husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu, received a flood of heartfelt messages from fans and Bollywood celebrities alike. Anil Kapoor’s adorable note and pictures added to the celebration, expressing how much he misses his beloved daughter.

Anil Kapoor’s Instagram post featured a series of snapshots capturing precious moments with Sonam. The first image showed Sonam in a candid shot, caught in the act of putting on her earrings. The next photo showcased her radiant beauty in a golden and peach-colored gown as she entered a car, sharing a joyful laugh. The third picture portrayed Sonam and Anand Ahuja together. In the caption, Anil Kapoor poured his heart out, conveying his sentiments on missing Sonam’s presence.

“A big piece of my heart is in London, and I’m missing her a little extra today… Sonam, your love, generosity, and sheer presence fill our hearts, and our home feels empty without it. Miss you, Anand, and my favorite little man Vaayu so much!” Anil Kapoor wrote. He continued, expressing the bittersweet feeling of wanting Sonam back, but understanding that she is following her passion on film sets. Anil Kapoor concluded his note by sending his amazing daughter warm birthday wishes and eagerly awaiting her return, while expressing his deep admiration for her.

In response, Sonam Kapoor expressed her love for her father, writing, “Love you daddy the most.” Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, also showed her affection by leaving heart emojis on Anil Kapoor’s post dedicated to their daughter’s special day.