‘Kuch Ankahi’ raises concerns as character inconsistencies abrupt in drama

In the latest episode of the hit drama series “Kuch Ankahi,” viewers were treated to a mix of enjoyable moments and perplexing character dynamics.

Written by Mohammad Ahmed and directed by Nadeem Baig, the show boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan, Mohammad Ahmed, Irsa Ghazal, Mira Sethi, Ali Safina, Qudsia Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Babar Ali, Annie Zaidi, Asma Abbas, Adnan Samad Khan, and Sheheryar Munawar.

One standout scene in episode 21 involves Aaliyah (Sajal Aly) and Azfar (Sheheryar Munawar) engaging in a playful yet intense exchange. Sajal Aly’s exceptional acting shines through in this comical moment, captivating the audience. However, the subsequent revelation of the complex dynamics between these characters leaves viewers thoroughly bewildered.

Later in the episode, Salman (Bilal Abbas Khan), tired of constant arguments, attempts to have a mature discussion with Aaliyah. Yet, Aaliyah dismisses Salman’s concerns, refusing to provide him with details or be accountable to him. She insists that trust should be the foundation of their relationship, despite her own reluctance to commit and engage in open communication. This inconsistency in Aaliyah’s character development disappoints the audience, raising questions about the writing and direction of the show.

While Aaliyah’s character leaves room for improvement, the scenes featuring Samia (Mira Sethi) and her professional success bring joy to the viewers. Samia’s financial independence and her bond with her mother-in-law (Asma Abbas) showcase the empowering aspects of her storyline. However, Saif (Ali Safina) continues to lag behind, still contemplating marriage to Shagufta (Uroosa Siddiqui) and failing to support Samia effectively. Saif’s lack of growth and inability to stand up for Samia hinder their relationship, leaving viewers longing for his transformation.

Although “Kuch Ankahi” overall remains a fabulous show, there are weak points, such as the track involving Tania’s missing friend, which feels forced and underdeveloped. Talented actors like Tania, Shakeel, and others deserve better treatment, as this subplot fails to live up to their potential. Moving forward, audiences eagerly await more screen time for Tanvi (Babar Ali) and Sofia (Vaneeza Ahmed), two characters who have yet to receive their due spotlight in the series.