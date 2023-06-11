‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Tenoch Huerta accused of sexual assault

Tenoch Huerta, known for his remarkable performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as Namor, has recently been accused of sexual assault by renowned saxophonist Maria Elena Rios.

Rios took to Twitter to share the shocking news, shedding light on the alleged incident involving Huerta. This accusation comes as a major blow to Huerta’s burgeoning career, especially after fellow Marvel actor Jonathan Majors faced similar allegations earlier this year.

Huerta, who gained recognition for his work in “Narcos: Mexico,” made a commendable debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, these allegations have the potential to tarnish his reputation and pose a significant obstacle to his future endeavors within one of the highest-grossing film studios.

In a series of tweets, Rios accused Huerta and also expressed her dissatisfaction with Poder Prieto, a company she claims did not pay her and published unauthorized content. Rios further accused the company of defending Huerta despite the serious allegations against him. Poder Prieto responded to Rios, stating that they could not pay her for content that was not their production and denied publishing any material about her. However, Rios stood firm, asserting that the company had protected Huerta, whom she referred to as a sexual predator.

The saxophonist also mentioned her involvement in a podcast called “El Feisbuk de la Malinche,” where she claimed she did not receive compensation. Additionally, Rios alleged that she had worked on other projects with Poder Prieto without being paid for her contributions. She further criticized the company for seeking her out at a concert to avoid scandals related to their collaboration with Marvel Latin America.

As these serious allegations against Tenoch Huerta surface, it remains to be seen how this will impact his career and his involvement in future projects within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The situation underscores the importance of addressing and investigating such claims thoroughly to ensure a safe and respectful working environment within the entertainment industry.