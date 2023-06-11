Fans in disbelief as Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift rumors go viral

The internet went into a frenzy when rumors started swirling about a potential romance between Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and American pop icon Taylor Swift.

View this post on Instagram

The dating rumors began after reports claimed that the two stars were spotted together at a restaurant in Vancouver, Canada. Twitter users wasted no time in sharing their disbelief and amusement, making the topic trend with their hilarious reactions.

One Twitter user expressed utter astonishment, stating, “This is the wildest thing I’ve heard today!” The idea of Dosanjh and Swift dating seemed too surreal for many fans, who found it hard to wrap their heads around the unexpected pairing. The news quickly became a hot topic of discussion, with fans and followers expressing their opinions and theories on the rumored romance.

Some netizens responded with humor, jokingly imagining “what a breakup song from Swift about Dosanjh would sound like.” Others took a more serious approach, speculating about a potential collaboration between the two artists. The dating rumors sparked excitement among fans, who envisioned a musical fusion between Punjabi and pop genres.

However, amidst the flurry of reactions, Dosanjh himself joined the conversation. In a now-deleted tweet, he playfully addressed the rumors, emphasizing the importance of privacy. The tweet read, “Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa (There is a thing called privacy).” Dosanjh’s response only added fuel to the fire, with fans speculating whether his comment was a subtle hint or a playful way to dismiss the rumors.

While the dating rumors between Dosanjh and Swift continue to circulate, it’s important to note that neither artist has officially confirmed or denied the speculations. As fans eagerly await any updates or clarifications, Twitter remains abuzz with amusing comments, wild theories, and a mix of excitement and disbelief regarding this unexpected celebrity gossip.