‘Shun prejudice, open eyes to see budget wonders’, Murad to critics

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressing a post-budget press budget said that Sindh government has allocated Rs270 for development budget of the province.

“I presented 2023-24 budget in the Sindh Assembly in the SA 59th budget,” he added.

He gave befitting response to his critics and asked them to shun prejudice and open eyes to see budget documents wonders.

Murad said that PPP always serve the people of Sindh because people gave that opportunity to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Murad Ali Shah vowed to continue the journey of serving the people of Sindh.

He said for the first time, PPP government will be formed in all the districts of Sindh. Sindh chief executive claimed that chairman and mayor of Karachi and Hyderabad will be from PPP.

Sindh CM said after many years, the budget speech did not have to be shouted comfortably.

Commenting on the Cyclone Biparjoy threat to Karachi, Sindh CM acknowledged there is a risk of cyclone along with the possibility of rain in Karachi.

He claimed that Sindh government is fully prepared for the storm.

It is pertinent to note that Sindh cabinet on Saturday accorded approval of Rs2.24 trillion provincial budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his guidance, highlighting the participation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in local body elections.

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year amounts to Rs2.237 trillion, reflecting a 35% increase compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the development budget for 2023-24 has been set at Rs410 billion.

The government has allocated Rs1,411 billion for current expenditure, marking a 17% increase from the previous year.

Specifically, Rs267.5 billion has been allocated for school education, Rs228 billion for health, and Rs143 billion for law and order.

Furthermore, the local government budget is set at Rs112 billion, and Rs136 billion has been allocated for expenditure, including interest payments.