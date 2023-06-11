Pakistan Army troops to be withdrawn from Islamabad

Following the arrest of the Chairman of PTI from the Islamabad High Court on May 9, widespread acts of violence and vandalism were witnessed, leading to a deteriorating law and order situation in Islamabad.

In response to the escalating unrest, the Pakistan Army was called upon on May 10 to provide assistance to the civil institutions and restore order in the capital.

Now, after a significant improvement in the law and order situation, the Chief Commissioner has written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, recommending the withdrawal of the Pakistan Army troops deployed in Islamabad.

The letter highlights the satisfactory state of law and order in the capital and asserts that the troops, who were deployed for a one-month period, should be sent back. It emphasizes the importance of withdrawing the notification issued on May 10, in the best interest of the public.

It is worth noting that the deployment of the army under Article 245 was initiated a month ago to address the security challenges faced in the federal capital.