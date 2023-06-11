PML-N top brass decides to kick off general elections campaign

As the elections 2023 are expected to be held in October amid the rapidly changing political landscape following May 9 riots, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leadership decided to formally launch the party’s polls campaign.

The decision was taken during a huddle between PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz and his brother Suleman Shahbaz also participated.

The PML-N chief organiser conveyed the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif message to the premier.

In his message, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need to develop a comprehensive narrative that would resonate with the youth, focusing on initiatives such as easy loans and employment opportunities.

The deposed advised forming a manifesto committee.

He also directed leadership to leave no stone unturned in exposing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) detrimental policies that have hindered the nation’s progress and well-being.