Karachi Mayoral polls: Murtaza Wahab, Hafiz Naaem’s nomination papers declare valid

In Karachi’s mayoral and deputy elections, the documents of Barrister Murtaza Wahab—a PPP candidate—and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman have been declared valid.

In the Karachi Provincial Election Office, the papers of Murtaza Wahab’s covering candidate Najmi Alam, Deputy Mayor candidate Abdullah Murad of the People’s Party were also declared valid.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rahman said that JI will hold a Tahafuz-e-Karachi march at 4 o’clock on Shahra-e-Pakistan against the ‘unconstitutional and undemocratic’ tactics of the provincial government.