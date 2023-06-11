Two cops killed in drive-by shooting in Sohrab Goth

A case of killing of two police officers has been registered on government’s complaint in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth Police Station.

The police officers— Rahmat and Abdul Hakeem—were shot dead near Sohrab goth.

Karachi Police said that the attackers took advantage of the darkness and targeted the policemen.

The case registered on behalf of ASI Nasir Raqbal Cheema, includes the provisions of murder, attempted murder, robbery and counter-terrorism.

It is reported that two 9 mm pistols of the martyred policemen are also missing while four shells of 9 MMK and four shells of 30 bore were found from the crime scene.

Police official said that a bullet hit the rickshaw belonging to the accused while Shaulay dacoit gang was involved in the martyrdom of policemen.

It is suspected that the accused took the weapons of the martyred policemen with them.

Police official said two operatives of the robbery gang have been killed in a police encounter six months ago.

The investigation is underway.