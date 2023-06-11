Watch Live
Maryam Nawaz to reveal political figures joining PML-N today

She will address Youth Convention in Multan
Web desk Jun 11, 2023
<p>Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Shujaabad. PHOTO: TWITTER</p>

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer, Maryam Nawaz, will unveil several political figures today (Sunday) who are set to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Minister for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, announced in a tweet that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Shujaabad today, where she will address the Youth Convention.

During the public gathering, the announcement of the political figures joining the PML-N will also take place.

Additionally, there will be meetings for organizational officers, social media, women, and other wings of the party.

The objective is to further mobilize the party in all parts of South Punjab, including Shujaabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur.

