Abdul Aleem Khan expresses grief over rain-related fatalities in KP

Seasoned politician and Isthekam-e-Pakistan leader Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives during the havoc caused by heavy downpours in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a heartfelt message, he extended his condolences to the grieving families and offered his sympathies to all those affected by the calamity.

Emphasizing the importance of prompt response and assistance, Abdul Aleem Khan urged the disaster management authorities to spare no effort in the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation operations.

He stressed the need for the development of an advanced early warning system for natural disasters to better prepare and mitigate the impacts of such events in the future.

The senior politician also prayed for the elevation of ranks of the deceased in paradise and for the early recovery of the injured.