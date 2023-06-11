36% accused involved in attacking sensitive installations arrested so far

Punjab Inspector General (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar presented a report to the Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and apprised him that thirty-six percent accused, involved in May 9 riots in six different cities, have been arrested so far.

As per the report, 38 percent miscreants, who were involved in the vandalism by going inside the Jinnah House, were arrested while 28 percent vandals involved in rioting were arrested.

Sharing the update about the attack on Pakistan Army Headquarters (GHQ). Punjab top cop said 38 percent rioters involved in the HGHQ attack were arrested. While, 28 percent accused involved in riots outside the GHQ.

According to the Punjab IG report, 39 percent accused who attacked the building of the sensitive institutions, have been arrested and similarly 39 percent vandals who attacked the Gujranwala Cantonment.

Sixty-six percent accused who attacked the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Mianwali in which the MM Alam plane was torched down, were arrested .

Identification parade process paced up

Punjab Police authorities have paced up identification parade of accused who attacked the Corps Commander House aka Jinnah House in Lahore Cantonment.

According to the latest figures, 28 miscreants identification parade have been completed while 24 accused are facing the trail of military courts.