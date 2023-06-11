Cyclone Biparjoy update: Karachi still on alert

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) quoting the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) said that the cyclone Biparjoy very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy status

“Dev path based on international weather models is for proactive measures against likely impacts. It’s evolving sit and impact will only be certain with further development of sys,” the NDMA said.

According to media reports, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has issued a ‘red alert’ for the security of ships and port facilities in the wake of severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued alert for Karachi coastal area residents amid the fear that cyclone named Biparjoy may affect the port city.

The authorities said fishermen advised not to venture out into the open sea from Monday, 12 June onwards until the system has passed over the Arabian Sea.