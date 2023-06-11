Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Pakistan’s coastal belts by June 15

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials have warned that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), named Biparjoy, is likely to strengthen into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) within the next 24 hours.

The cyclone is projected to make landfall along the coastal belt of southeast Sindh, between the Pakistan/Rann of Kutch-Indian Gujarat coasts, on or around June 15.

Dr. Sardar Sarfraz, the Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) of Sindh, stated that favorable environmental conditions, such as high sea surface temperature, low vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence, could further intensify the system into an ESCS.

The cyclone currently lies in the east-central Arabian Sea, approximately 840 kilometers south of Karachi, 830 kilometers south of Thatta, and 930 kilometers southeast of Ormara.

According to the PMD, the cyclone’s maximum sustained surface winds are recorded at 130-140 km/hour, with gusts reaching 150 km/hour near the center. Sea conditions are reported as phenomenal, with maximum wave heights of 25-28 feet.

The projected track of Biparjoy suggests that it will move in a north-northeast direction toward the southeast Sindh-Indian Gujarat coast.

The PMD anticipates rain, thunderstorms, and heavy falls in southern/southeastern Sindh, including districts like Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, and Mirpurkhas, starting from the evening of June 13.

The cyclone’s high-intensity winds may cause damage to vulnerable structures, and a storm surge of up to 3 meters (8-10 feet) is possible.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a similar bulletin, predicting Biparjoy to become an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) and make landfall as a Severe Cyclonic Storm on the Pakistani coast with wind speeds of 90-105 km/hour on the evening of June 15.

Experts draw comparisons between the track of Biparjoy and the devastating 1999 Pakistan cyclone, which resulted in thousands of fatalities and severe destruction along the southeast Sindh coast. They advise evacuating people from vulnerable areas to ensure their safety.

In response to the approaching cyclone, the Prime Minister has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to collaborate with the Sindh government and provincial departments to take necessary emergency measures. The PM also emphasized providing full assistance to people affected by rains and storms in Balochistan.

PMD forecast no respite for next few days in Karachi

On the other hand, the Met Office said that several parts of Sindh, including Karachi, will experience extreme heatwaves, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, the mercury may rise up to 40 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday. Due to the higher humidity ratio in the air, the heat will be felt even more.

However, there is a possibility of rain accompanied by strong winds in the city starting from the night of June 13.