3 soldiers martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Miranshah gun battle

Three soldiers embraced martyrdom while three terrorists were also killed during an exchange of fire in the general area of Miranshah, North Waziristan District, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night of 09/10 June troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Subedar Asghar Ali, Sepoy Naseem Khan & Sepoy Muhammad Zaman having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” the ISPR said.

It added sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.