Green Line train on Karachi-Islamabad route derails at Ghotki station

In an unfortunate turn of events, the engine of the Green Line train traveling from Karachi to Islamabad derailed at Ghotki railway station on Sunday.

However, no lives were lost in the incident. While the Fareed Express, narrowly escaped disaster by a mere two inches at station.

The derailment occurred at Ghotki railway station, causing disruption and triggering concerns among passengers.

Due to quick response and efficient safety measures, all passengers aboard the Green Line train were safely evacuated without any reported injuries or casualties.