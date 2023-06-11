Detained PTI’s President Parvez Elahi rushed to PIC for check-up

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi — who was arrested in a graft case — in the early hours of Sunday shifted to Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after his ‘health deteriorates’ in Camp Jail Lahore.

Parvez Elahi was swiftly transported to the hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties and cardiac issues, requiring immediate medical attention.

To determine the underlying cause of his discomfort, Parvez Elahi underwent a series of extensive tests that spanned several hours.

After thorough examination and observation, authorities noted some improvement in his medical condition, leading them to make the decision to transfer him back to the camp jail.

With the utmost caution and stringent security measures, Parvez Elahi was escorted back to the detention facility.