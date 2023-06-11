14 political figures hailing from Central and South Punjab join PPP

A group of 14 political figures hailing from Central and South Punjab have announced to join the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Saturday.

Prominent political figures from Central and South Punjab held meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The group consisted of Shamsher Khan Wattoo from PP 101 Faisalabad, Dr. Fakhr-ul-Nisaa from PP 96 Chiniot, Zahid Ghori, and Sohail Illyas from PP 73, Kashif Mumtaz Gujjar from Sargodha, former MNA Aftab Khan Khichi, Shahzad Ahmed Khan Khichi, former MPA Afzal Khan Khichi, and Tahir Khan Khachi from Vihari.

Additionally, Sahibzada Abid Maharavi of PML-Q from Bahawalnagar, Akram Khan Kanjo from Bahawalnagar, former MPA Ali Khan Kanjo from Lodhran, Nawaz Khan from PP-129, Nawazish Khan and Muhammad Ali Pirzada also held a meeting with the leadership of the PPP.

The political personalities, who held a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, expressed their trust in their leadership and announced to join the PPP.