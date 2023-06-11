IPP chief Jahangir Tareen camps in Islamabad, meets imp political personalities

Patron-in-Chief of the newly formed political party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Jahangir Khan Tareen, has set up camp in Islamabad, where he plans to stay for an additional day or two.

Tareen’s visit to the capital city has been marked by a series of crucial meetings with various influential political figures.

One such meeting took place between Jahangir Tareen and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health minister Dr. Hisham Inamullah.

Alongside them, senior party leaders GG Jamal and Ishaq Khakwani were also present.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the attendees to delve into important political matters, including discussions on future plans for the party.

The formation of the IPP has garnered considerable attention, and it is anticipated that more prominent personalities will join its ranks in the days to come.

As political dynamics in the country continue to evolve, the presence and activities of the IPP under the patronage of Jahangir Tareen are expected to draw further attention and shape the political discourse in Pakistan.