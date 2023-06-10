Nawaz accentuates economic crisis as top priority for PML-N

Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that addressing the economic crisis is the foremost priority for his party and also expressed concern over the state of the economy during the PTI era, highlighting the detrimental impact it had.

Haris Atiq, the Vice President of the Lahore Chamber held a delegation-level meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London. During the meeting, the discussion primarily revolved around the country’s economic situation and the challenges faced by businessmen.

On the occasion, the former PM expressed that under the previous PML-N era, Pakistan was on a trajectory towards prosperity. He pointed out that the people are now facing the consequences of the poor policies implemented by the PTI government.

Mr Sharif also highlighted that Shahbaz Sharif and his dedicated team are tirelessly working day and night to ensure relief for the people.