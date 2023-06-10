13-year-old girl spends Rs18 million on games, wiping out her family’s savings

A teenage girl has exhausted her family’s life savings of Rs18 million by spending on online games.

This substantial amount was primarily used for in-game purchases, completely depleting her mother’s bank account after gaining access to the debit card details.

In an attempt to conceal her actions, the young girl deleted chat conversations and transaction histories from her phone.

However, the lack of funds became evident, leading her mother to discover the truth.

Without her parents’ knowledge, the 13-year-old Chinese girl spent Rs18 million (approximately $64,000) from the family’s savings account.

Also read: Nike, EA Sports collaborate to integrate NFTs into gaming

It was at the end of May when Gong Yiwang, the concerned mother, received a call from one of her child’s boarding school teachers.

The teacher expressed concerns about the girl’s potential addiction to pay-to-play games, and it seems their worries were justified.

Upon checking the bank account, Gong was devastated to find a mere seven cents remaining.

This undoubtedly caused immense distress, as the girl had spent Rs4.8 million ($16,800) on purchasing game accounts and an additional Rs8.6 million ($30,000) on in-game purchases between January and May.

As mentioned earlier, there were numerous transactions involved.

Furthermore, the girl transferred a significant sum of money to ten of her classmates, enabling them to make purchases of their own.

Ultimately, this behavior accumulated an enormous total and severely disrupted her family’s financial stability.

Also read: Step into shoes of legendary assassin: John Wick game announcement!

During an interview with a local TV channel, Gong expressed her disbelief, stating, “I never thought a 13-year-old girl could do this. I’m in a daze; my head feels like it’s going to explode.”

In tears, the girl explained that she had linked her mother’s card to her own mobile phone without comprehending the source of the money or the extent of her spending.

She acquired the password after her mother had previously asked her to make a purchase. However, she attributed some of the responsibility to her friends.

It appears that her friends persistently pressured and harassed her upon discovering the substantial amount of money she possessed.

The girl explained, “If I didn’t send it to them, they would bother me all day. If I informed the teacher, I feared the teacher would inform my parents, leading to their anger.” Unfortunately, this fear became a reality.

As of now, Gong has not received complete refunds for the purchases made. However, she has been actively contacting the companies involved to explain the situation.