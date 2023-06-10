Balochistan budget for FY 23-24 to be presented tomorrow

The budget for Balochistan province’s fiscal year 2023-24 is scheduled to be presented on June 16 (tomorrow).

During a recent meeting at the Balochistan Assembly, members discussed and provided suggestions regarding the upcoming budget, emphasising the need to address various areas of concern.

The members voiced their concerns about the extravagant lifestyle of the bureaucracy in Balochistan and proposed measures to curb it.

They also emphasised the importance of reclaiming around four and a half thousand government vehicles that had been seized.

Additionally, it was suggested that the Balochistan government should take control of border trade and make changes to the education curriculum based on technical expertise.

The members further recommended the construction of ten high schools and five middle schools in each division, along with increased focus on the agriculture and health sectors.

Balochistan Finance Minister Zamrak Khan Achakzai said the provincial government is placing significant emphasis on the development of various sectors, including agriculture, education, minerals, and livestock, according to the

However, he added that cooperation from the federal government is crucial to effectively address the budget deficit.

It is estimated that the total volume of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year is likely to be around Rs7 trillion.