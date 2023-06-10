PM Shehbaz extends condolences to families affected by rains in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep condolences and sorrow over the loss of lives caused by heavy rains in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He personally sympathized with and offered his condolences to the affected families.

The Prime Minister instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to take necessary measures for relief and rehabilitation in the affected regions.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of coordination with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the NDMA to collaborate with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 to ensure comprehensive assistance to the affected public.

The local administration was instructed to actively engage in relief efforts, and the leadership and workers of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were urged to extend their support in the relief activities.

The Prime Minister sought a report on the relief operations and the extent of damages within the next 24 hours.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities to take necessary emergency measures in anticipation of the approaching cyclone Biparjoy, particularly in Karachi. He emphasized the importance of prior arrangements in collaboration with the Sindh government and provincial departments.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to provide full assistance to the people affected by rains and storms in Balochistan.

He assured that he is personally overseeing the relief efforts across the country, and urged the administration and institutions to take all necessary steps to ensure prompt assistance to the affected population.