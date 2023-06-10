Taurine emerges as potential fountain of youth

New research suggests that taurine, a single amino acid found in meat and fish, could potentially serve as an “elixir of life” by boosting lifespan by up to 10%.

Although the results are limited to animal models, they offer promising prospects.

Taurine levels decline with age, but replenishing this amino acid in the body could have significant life-extending effects if the findings can be applied to humans.

Scientists have been exploring various anti-aging treatments, including genetic therapies and even unconventional methods like transfusions of youthful blood.

However, the effectiveness of these approaches in humans remains uncertain. In this pursuit, researchers turned their attention to taurine, a semi-essential nutrient that plays a vital role in protein synthesis.

Previous studies have suggested that taurine deficiency contributes to the aging process and results in health complications in animals.

Initial trials with taurine supplementation in humans have shown potential benefits in managing metabolic and inflammatory diseases.

In recent experiments, 14-month-old mice treated with taurine exhibited an average lifespan increase of 10-12%, along with improvements in memory and overall health.

These findings were further supported by observations in nematode worms. Although these animal models do not directly translate to humans, they allow researchers to expedite drug testing.

While taurine primarily comes from animal sources, making it challenging for vegetarians and vegans to obtain adequate amounts, taurine supplements are readily available.

However, further clinical trials are necessary to better understand the mechanisms behind taurine’s potential benefits.