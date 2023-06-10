Abdul Aleem Khan responds to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s statement

Abdul Aleem Khan, the senior politician and leader of the newly-formed political party “Isthekam-e-Pakistan,” has responded to the statement made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

In a Twitter post, senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan while responding to Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s statement emphasised that the honor and disgrace are solely determined by Allah Almighty. He further stated that Allah Almighty is aware of those who face setbacks and those who meet their ultimate fate.

During a media interaction in Lahore today, the PTI vice chairman, expressed his views on the new political party led by senior politician Jahangir Tareen. Qureshi stated that the formation of a new party is akin to a futile endeavor in times of urgency, likening it to a state of “death on arrival.”

Two days prior, Pakistan’s political landscape witnessed the emergence of another political party as senior politician Jahangir Tareen’s faction officially introduced the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party”.

In this event, several former leaders of the PTI, including Tanvir Illyas, Mehmood Maulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Amir Kayani, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz Chohan, and others, were in attendance.