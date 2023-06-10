Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala crowned as Miss Pakistan Universal 2023

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala was crowned as Miss Pakistan Universal 2023 during a glamorous event held at a prestigious hotel in Lahore on May 31st.

The announcement took place at a party where crowns were placed on the heads of six winners.

Dr. Kapotaqkhy Chanchala emerged victorious as Miss Pakistan Universal 2023, showcasing her versatility as a doctor and a model. Another notable winner was Warda Muneeb Rao, who secured the title of Miss Pakistan Global 2023.

Alina Khan triumphed as Miss Trans Pakistan 2023, while Shafina Shah from the UK claimed the title of Ms Pakistan World 2023.

Beenish George was crowned Ms Pakistan Universe 2023, and Fatima Fakhar earned the prestigious title of Mrs Pakistan World 2023.

Two other titleholders from overseas were absent from the ceremony.

The competition, organized by Canada-based Miss Pakistan World, was overseen by Sonia Ahmed, the president of the organisation.

The event was adorned with the presentation of shields, crowns, and sashes to the winners, accompanied by the continuous sound of camera shutters and enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Among the spectators were individuals from the entertainment industry as well as prominent members of society.

Dr. Chanchala, who now holds the Miss Pakistan Universal 2023 title, originally hails from a medical background, working at Liaquat National Hospital in Karachi. She obtained her MBBS degree from the same institution.