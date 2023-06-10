Kajol bids farewell to social media as she faces one of the toughest trials of her life

Renowned Bollywood actress Kajol recently made an announcement that she would be taking a hiatus from social media.

On Friday, she surprised her followers by deleting all her Instagram posts and expressing her intention to quit the platform.

The actress had previously shared the teaser of her upcoming project, The Good Wife.

Kajol has always managed to bring smiles to the faces of her fans through her social media presence.

She frequently shared photos and videos of her family, including her husband Ajay Devgn and children Nysa Devgan and Yug. Additionally, she delighted fans with throwback photos from her films.

In a heartfelt post, Kajol revealed, “I am currently facing one of the toughest trials of my life,” and added, “Taking a break from social media.” While the specific reason for her decision was not disclosed, fans were saddened by the news.

Kajol’s Instagram post instantly garnered an outpouring of comments from concerned fans, who questioned the suddenness of her departure.

One fan wrote, “Why such a sudden decision?” Others sent their best wishes to the actress, expressing support during her personal struggles.

A fan commented, “Sometimes a break is good, so I wish you good health and strength as you navigate through your challenges in life.” Another follower shared, “Take your time, queen. I hope you’re doing fine. Sending you lots of love and hugs. We will always be here for you… we love you, queen.”

In the upcoming anthology film, Lust Stories 2, Kajol will be seen portraying a role alongside an ensemble cast. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R.

Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Vijay Verma, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, and Tillotama Shome.