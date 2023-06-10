FIA widens probe into money laundering case involving Muhammad Khan Bhatti

Significant advancement has been made in the probe of the money laundering case involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and the Principal Secretary of former Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has expanded the investigation in the Muhammad Khan Bhatti case, registering additional cases against seven individuals on charges related to money laundering.

The FIA officials have requested property deeds for seven individuals, including Mohammad Khan Bhatti and highway officer Rana Iqbal. They have also instructed the relevant department to locate the properties associated with the named individuals.