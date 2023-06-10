PIA aircraft shaped-like balloon landing in India creates a stir

A balloon shaped like an aircraft and adorned with the logo of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was discovered in the Kathua district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

The distinctive black and white balloon was found on the ground in Hiranagar, located in Kathua district.

Upon its discovery, security forces promptly confiscated the balloon and initiated a search operation in the vicinity to determine its origin.

This incident follows a similar occurrence earlier this year when a green and white balloon shaped like an aircraft, bearing the PIA logo, was found in an apple orchard in Shimla during the month of February.

In another incident on May 20, Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel reported successfully downing a Pakistani drone in Amritsar, seizing a bag suspected to contain narcotics.