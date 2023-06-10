Fatalities mount as wind storm leave a trail of destruction in KP

The death toll resulting from wind storm in various cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 10.

As per the details garnered, various cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed widespread destruction caused by strong winds and storms. Tragically, the calamity resulted in the loss of 10 lives, while over 25 individuals sustained injuries in various accidents.

The Director General of Rescue reported that multiple incidents resulted in the collapse of roofs and walls of houses, tragically claiming the lives of both children and women.

Read more: Weather update: Rain, thundershowers expected in multiple areas of Pakistan

The Director General of Rescue announced that relief operations are actively underway in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Kirk, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat.

Sources said that falling trees and poles resulted in the blockage of multiple roads in Lakki Marwat, and the electricity system also experienced disruptions.

Know more: Karachi on alert: Authorities ask people to ensure ration, medical kits to ‘survive’

Over 20 individuals, including women and children, were injured and subsequently transported to the hospital. Tragically, among the deceased, three children and one woman have been identified.