Death toll climbs to 25 as torrential rains, windstorms unleash havoc in KP

Severe weather conditions struck the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in a devastating toll on human lives and infrastructure.

As heavy downpours, strong winds, and thunderstorms battered the region, at least 25 people lost their lives, while over 200 others sustained injuries.

The onslaught of the storm caused widespread destruction, including the toppling of walls, uprooting of trees, and pylons, leading to power outages in several areas.

The Director General of Rescue reported that multiple incidents resulted in the collapse of roofs and walls of houses, tragically claiming the lives of both children and women.

Read more: Weather update: Rain, thundershowers expected in multiple areas of Pakistan

The Director General of Rescue announced that relief operations are actively underway in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Kirk, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat.

Sources said that falling trees and poles resulted in the blockage of multiple roads in Lakki Marwat, and the electricity system also experienced disruptions.

Know more: Karachi on alert: Authorities ask people to ensure ration, medical kits to ‘survive’

Over 20 individuals, including women and children, were injured and subsequently transported to the hospital. Tragically, among the deceased, three children and one woman have been identified.

KP Governor directs CS to expedite relief efforts in rains

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali directed Chief Secretary to expedite relief efforts in the rains and storms hit areas of Bannu and Laki Marwat districts.

Tragedy Strikes KP Claim 25 Lives

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in these districts, Governor KP highly praised Pakistan Army for immediately starting relief operations in the affected areas.

He appealed to the local people to participate in the relief operations and extend support to the affected people.

The Governor said he equally shared the grief and sorrow with the victims families in this hour of difficulty and prayed for eternal peace of all the victims and early recovery of the injured.