Jinnah House case: Khadija Shah, others file bail plea in ATC

Hearing fixed on June 12, court summons case record from police
Arshad Ali Jun 10, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women activists including Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, and Aliya Hamza, on Saturday filed bail applications in a Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Jinnah House attack case.

The court has subsequently issued notices to the prosecution, scheduling the hearing for June 12.

The court has also ordered the police to provide the record of the case during the upcoming hearing.

The hearing was presided over by ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar.

During the proceedings, the suspects maintained that they were wrongly implicated in the case and requested to be released on bail.

Currently, Khadija Shah and several other women are under judicial remand, being held in various jails.

