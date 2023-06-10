NA Speaker advised to file intra-court plea over PTI members’ resignations

The government has devised a strategy to counteract the tactics of the resigned members of the assembly of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been advised by legal experts to file an intra-court appeal challenging the court’s decision. Additionally, legal experts within the assembly have recommended considering the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court following the ruling of the High Court.

Another possibility is to summon every member to verify the resignations as per a court order. Additionally, there is a strategy in place to prolong proceedings until August 13 in order to prevent PTI members from reentering the House.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will decide when to use which of these options in consultation with the political leadership.

Earlier, in a bid to regain their positions in the National Assembly (NA), 62 members of the PTI from Punjab fervently pleaded for their return. Seeking to reverse their earlier decision, the PTI members have reached out to the NA Speaker, appealing to reconsider their departure from the legislative body.

PTI Member of the National Assembly, Riyaz Fatiana, has formally submitted the attested court decision to the National Assembly Secretariat and also submitted his application to the Secretariat in the National Assembly seeking to revoke his resignation.

Fatiana, a PTI Member of the National Assembly, reiterated his request to the Speaker to reconsider his resignation, emphasising his willingness to contribute positively within the Lower House of Parliament. He expressed his belief that engaging in constructive politics would pave the way for productive negotiations within the House.

In a separate development, Riaz Fatiana attempted to meet National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf. However, due to the Speaker’s absence, the meeting could not be successfully arranged.

In April last year, lawmakers from the party of deposed prime minister Imran Khan collectively resigned from parliament and walked out of the National Assembly.

The walkout followed an impassioned speech by former FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who lauded what he described as Khan’s independence and refusal to bow to US pressure.

Later, the acting Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Qasim Suri, accepted the resignations of 123 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNA). The PTI members had given their resignations to the speaker on the orders of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.