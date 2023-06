Educated professionals abandon ship: Pakistan’s brain drain soars

The brain drain phenomenon in Pakistan has witnessed a sharp increase, with a growing number of highly educated professionals opting to leave the country in search of better opportunities elsewhere.

According to recent data cited by Twitter user Yousuf M. Farooq, sourced from the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment, the percentage of engineers, doctors, accountants, and managers emigrating from Pakistan has risen from 1.2% in 2011 to 6.5% in 2023.

Furthermore, after experiencing a decline between 2017 and 2021, the number of workers registering for employment abroad has seen a notable resurgence in 2022 and 2023. This resurgence aligns with the observation of a severe brain drain in the country, as talented individuals seek opportunities outside Pakistan.

Whilst the brain drain phenomenon undoubtedly has implications for lower overall productivity within the country, it also leads to increased competition and higher prices for acquiring skilled talent.

The changing dynamics of the population’s education levels need to be considered when analysing this data.

The ongoing crisis seems to have a direct correlation with the exodus of qualified professionals from Pakistan.

The massive outflow of individuals and the remittances they bring back are likely to contribute to what can be termed as Pakistan’s version of the “Dutch disease,” a term used to describe a situation where an influx of foreign currency leads to an overreliance on sectors such as services or remittances, potentially hindering overall economic growth.