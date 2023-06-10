Mehwish Hayat ready to surprise fans after Eid-ul-Azha

Renowned Pakistani model and actress, Mehwish Hayat, has left her fans eagerly anticipating a big surprise after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Known for delivering some of Pakistan’s most successful films, Mehwish is set to grace the silver screen once again this Eid in her upcoming film ‘123’.

The film pairs Mehwish with the highly popular actor, Wahaj Ali, promising an exciting on-screen collaboration.

Reflecting on her experience of working with Wahaj Ali for the first time, Mehwish expressed her delight, noting his maturity as an actor and his remarkable ability to do justice to his role.

She praised his dedication to fully understanding and embodying the script, making the overall experience refreshing and satisfying.

In a departure from her usual roles, the actress revealed that she adorns a saree for the first time in her character’s portrayal in 123.

She expressed her hope that her fans will appreciate both her character and her new look in the film.

Mehwish also shared that the film boasts beautifully crafted dialogues penned by the esteemed writer Khalilur Rahman Qamar, which add depth and charm to the story.

Known for being selective with her projects, Mehwish stated that she aims to expose her fans to the best content available, ensuring they can thoroughly enjoy her performances.

Currently, she is engrossed in reading scripts for upcoming television dramas and hinted at her plans to grace the small screen next year.

Mehwish emphasised her commitment to delivering one or two exceptional projects each year, with 123 being one of them.