Verdict reserved on Asad Umar’s interim bail confirmation till June 19

The district court of Islamabad has reserved its decision on PTI leader Asad Umar’s bail confirmation. The verdict will be announced on June 19.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan heard the case.

Asad Umar appeared in the court along with his lawyer, Sardar Masroof Khan. The lawyer said that neither the PTI leader made a speech nor did he have any video.

There is no proof of his presence in the PTI rally at F-9 Park, the lawyer said, adding that a false case was made against Asad Umar.

The prosecutor told the court that there may have been a previous incident in which a case against Asad Umar may have been registered.

At this, Judge Khan told the prosecutor he was not presenting arguments, but giving a speech. The judge said any name can be added as a nomination in the case.

The prosecutor admitted that Asad Umar had no role in the speech.

After the arguments of the defense lawyer and the prosecutor were completed, Judge Khan reserved the decision on the confirmation of Asad Umar’s bail application.

The decision on the interim bail application will be announced on June 19.