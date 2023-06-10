Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, Information Technology and textiles.

The understanding came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

The prime minister underscored that Pakistan deeply valued its bilateral relations with Kazakhstan.

First Pakistan-Kazakhstan direct flight from July 8

Furthermore, the first flight of Kazakhstan’s SCAT Air Company from Almaty to Lahore is set to commence on July 8.

The embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan in a news release said the flights will operate twice a week, specifically on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Passengers can purchase tickets for this new and exciting route.

The launch of these direct flights will facilitate travel between Almaty and Lahore, allowing passengers to conveniently experience the cultural richness and architectural marvels of either city.