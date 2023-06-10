Punjab, Islamabad decide to return services of army troops

The Punjab caretaker government and the Islamabad administration have both decided to return the services of the army.

The Punjab Home Department and the Islamabad authorities have written separate letters to the Interior Ministry, asking it to withdraw the services of the army from the province and the capital city.

The letter written by the Punjab Home Department reportedly asks the federal government to immediately call back the army troops deployed in Punjab.

According to sources in the Home Department, the army is being sent back after the law and order situation in the province has been brought under control.

The caretaker government of Punjab and Islamabad had called in the army on May 10.

The services of 10 companies of the army were placed at the disposal of the Punjab government.

Similarly, the Islamabad administration has also decided to return the services of the Pakistan Army on restoration of law and order situation in the city.

The Islamabad chief commissioner has written to the Interior Ministry in this regard.

The letter says that the law and order situation in the capital is satisfactory now. It asked the ministry to withdraw its notification issued on May 10 in public interest.

The army was called in to control the law and order situation following the May 9 riots after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Pakistan Army was summoned in Punjab under Article 245 of the Constitution in aid of the civilian authorities.