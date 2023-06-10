Punjab decides to return services of army troops

The Punjab caretaker government has decided to return the services of the army from the province.

In this regard, the Punjab Home Department has written a letter to the federal government, asking it to with the services of the army from the province.

The letter reportedly asks the federal government to immediately call back the army troops deployed in Punjab.

According to sources in the Home Department, the army is being sent back after the law and order situation in the province has been brought under control.

The army was called in to control the law and order situation in Punjab following the May 9 riots after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The caretaker government of Punjab had called in the army on May 10.

The services of 10 companies of the army were placed at the disposal of the Punjab government.

The Pakistan Army was summoned in Punjab under Article 245 of the Constitution in aid of the civilian authorities.