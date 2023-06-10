Sanaullah inaugurates online passport renewal counter

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday inaugurated Passport Processing Counter for inland online passport renewal facility and e-Passport facility for the residents of Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony in Islamabad, the minister stated that the step will significantly reduce the risks of passport fraud and identity theft, which will strengthen confidence in our passport system.

“The e-Passport facilities include the advanced security features such as biometric data, digital signature, and encryption,” he added.

He said under this facility, people will be able to renew their passports online without going to passport offices across Pakistan.

The minister added that through the web portal, applicants will be able to submit their applications as well as upload the required documents, and track the progress of their applications.

“Digital transformation will not only save valuable time of the people, but it will also make the process of issuance of e-Passport easy,” he further added.

He said the scope of Passport Processing Counters will be expanded to 30 other different cities, which will help improve the accessibility of the passport facility to the people.

He also praised the collaboration between the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport and the National Database and Registration Authority, recognizing the hard work and dedication of the teams involved.

Sanaullah further emphasized the convenience and time-saving benefits of the digital transformation, as well as the improved accessibility of passport services.