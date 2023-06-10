Sindh Assembly budget session begins

The session of the Sindh Assembly is underway as Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presents the budget for the upcoming financial year 2023-24.

The provincial budget amounts to a total of Rs2.24 trillion.

Annual Development Program

The total estimated expenditure is Rs406.322 billion. Out of this, 226 billion rupees have been allocated for the provincial Annual Development Plan (ADP), while Rs20 billion have been allocated for the district ADP.

Additionally, 147.822 billion rupees will be allocated for external assistance projects, and 12.5 billion rupees have been earmarked for Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects.

The provincial ADP for the year 2022-23 includes a total of 4158 projects.

The ongoing projects will receive Rs253.146 billion, while 79.019 billion rupees have been estimated for 1652 new schemes.