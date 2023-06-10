Budget 2023-24: Balochistan earmarks Rs5800mln for Health Card

Provincial Finance Minister Zmarak Khan Achakzai has unveiled the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24 in Balochistan, announcing a substantial allocation of Rs5800 million for the health card program.

This initiative aims to provide accessible healthcare services to the people of Balochistan.

Out of the allocated amount, Rs2700 million has been specifically designated for the procurement of medicines in government hospitals.

In addition to healthcare, the budget also prioritizes education and welfare programs. The Balochistan Education Endowment Fund is set to receive an allocation of Rs2 billion.

The minister further emphasized the importance of supporting retired government employees by allocating Rs2 billion to the Balochistan Government Pension Fund.

Furthermore, the budget includes an allocation of Rs1 billion for the Public Endowment Fund, which is aimed at supporting various public welfare initiatives in Balochistan.

This fund will contribute to the development and improvement of infrastructure, public services, and other projects that benefit the citizens.

To address the issue of food security, the budget has set aside Rs1 billion, reflecting the government’s efforts to enhance agricultural practices and support farmers in the region.

Additionally, an allocation of Rs750 million has been made for the People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), highlighting the government’s commitment to improving primary healthcare services.