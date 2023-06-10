Pakistan Sports Board gets Rs2.34bn in fiscal year 2023-24

The budget allocated for the Pakistan Sports Board in the fiscal year 2023-24 is Rs2.34 billion.

In the federal budget for the next fiscal year, an increase of Rs290 million has been proposed in the allocation for the Pakistan Sports Board.

In the ongoing fiscal year, the budget for the sports board was Rs2.586 billion, while Rs222.7 million have been set aside for salaries of the board.

Moreover, the amount allocated for the allowances of sports board employees is Rs259.8 million, while for operational expenses Rs513.3 million have been set aside.

To pay pensions to the PSB employees, Rs179 million have been reserved.

Moreover, a grant of Rs500 million has been proposed for upgrading sports infrastructure.