Parents celebrate son’s 35% marks in board exams

An Indian family celebrated their son’s passing of the 10th board exam despite him scoring only 35% marks.

The student completed his 10th class from a Marathi medium school and scored 35 marks in all six subjects, leading to a 35% score in his SSC exams, as reported by NDTV.

Instead of getting upset with him, the boy’s parents expressed pride and happily displayed his marks.

A video of the parents displaying the marks was shared by an Indian civil servant.

‘‘A class 10th student from Mumbai secured 35% marks in the examination. But instead of being sad or angry, his parents celebrated his success,’’ the caption of the video reads when translated from Hindi.

Twitter users were pleasantly surprised and delighted to see the parents’ reaction.

One wrote, ‘‘Congratulations to the boy for getting through and to the parents for being the parents every student needs.’’

Another welcomed the move, saying “life needs not be only about marks!”

A third shared a similar experience. ‘‘I still remember I scored 46.7% in 10th standard and my mother distributed 1 kg besan laddoos packet to all our neighbors. Thank you mom for always believing in me.’’

Largely, the move was hailed by most of the users who commented under the video.